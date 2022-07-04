Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Bafel Talabani will partake in a committee coining the upcoming government's program, source explains

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-04T16:33:23+0000
Bafel Talabani will partake in a committee coining the upcoming government's program, source explains

Shafaq News/ The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, will take part in the committee the Coordination Framework has formed to coin the next government's program, a source revealed on Monday.

"The majority of the committee members are second-tier leaders in the Shiite parties and movements participating in the Iraqi government," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "the selection criteria include the members' alma mater and experience."

"The committee includes the State of Law's Bahaa al-Din al-Nouri, al-Fatah's Ahmed al-Asadi, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's Saad al-Saadi, and al-Hekmah's Fadi al-Shammari, in addition to Bafel Talabani the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Muthanna al-Sammarai head of al-Azm bloc, and representatives of other Shiite and independent groups," the source added.

"The government program accords utmost priority to pressing issues like unemployment via creating job opportunities and investing in the domestic workforce. For example, international companies shall be bound to a range of 1-10% of foreign staffing, while domestic companies shall be 100% Iraqis."

related

CF to convene on Monday 

Date: 2022-04-17 18:58:37
CF to convene on Monday 

Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today

Date: 2022-02-21 18:29:53
Coordination Framework holds an extensive meeting today

The Coordination Framework holds an "important" meeting at Al-Maliki's house

Date: 2022-01-07 18:12:12
The Coordination Framework holds an "important" meeting at Al-Maliki's house

Al-Khazali on Coordination Framework: Either full participation in the government or opposition

Date: 2022-01-29 13:39:03
Al-Khazali on Coordination Framework: Either full participation in the government or opposition

Coordination Framework to hold a first meeting after Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt 

Date: 2021-11-08 17:09:55
Coordination Framework to hold a first meeting after Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt 

Coordination Framework leader denies naming al-Ameri for premiership

Date: 2022-06-22 12:19:10
Coordination Framework leader denies naming al-Ameri for premiership

CF to convene on Wednesday

Date: 2022-03-29 17:15:18
CF to convene on Wednesday

Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Date: 2022-02-09 15:12:34
Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says