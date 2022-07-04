Bafel Talabani will partake in a committee coining the upcoming government's program, source explains

Shafaq News/ The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, will take part in the committee the Coordination Framework has formed to coin the next government's program, a source revealed on Monday.

"The majority of the committee members are second-tier leaders in the Shiite parties and movements participating in the Iraqi government," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "the selection criteria include the members' alma mater and experience."

"The committee includes the State of Law's Bahaa al-Din al-Nouri, al-Fatah's Ahmed al-Asadi, Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq's Saad al-Saadi, and al-Hekmah's Fadi al-Shammari, in addition to Bafel Talabani the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Muthanna al-Sammarai head of al-Azm bloc, and representatives of other Shiite and independent groups," the source added.

"The government program accords utmost priority to pressing issues like unemployment via creating job opportunities and investing in the domestic workforce. For example, international companies shall be bound to a range of 1-10% of foreign staffing, while domestic companies shall be 100% Iraqis."