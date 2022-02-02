Bafel Talabani to visit Baghdad soon, PUK leading figure

Shafaq News/ The co-leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, is expected to arrive in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, soon, Wednesday, to muster the backing of Iraqi political forces for the reelection of the incumbent President of the Republic, Barham Salih.

The PUK Politburo advisor, Rezan Delir, that Talabani will arrive in Baghdad later today or tomorrow.

He will be flanked by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, and members of the PUK Politburo and Leading Council, according to Delir.

The delegation will hold a series of meetings with the leaders of political forces in Baghdad to garner support for the PUK's sole candidate for the presidency, Barham Salih.

Delir said that she is a member of a delegation that has been in Baghdad for a few days to pursue the same quest.

"The majority of the parties we visited asserted that they endorse our candidate," she said.