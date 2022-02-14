Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Bafel Talabani meets with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-14T13:37:57+0000
Bafel Talabani meets with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, has met with leaders of the Coordination Framework, a consortium of Iraqi Shiite political forces opposing the October 10 election results, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan held a meeting with Nouri al-Maliki, Hadi al-Ameri, and Qais al-Khazali from the Shiite Coordination Framework at the residence of the late President Jalal Talabani downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

"The meeting revolved around the presidency row and the formation of the federal government," the source said.

related

The Coordination Framework calls on al-Kadhimi to protect the govenors from political pressures

Date: 2021-12-26 22:31:56
The Coordination Framework calls on al-Kadhimi to protect the govenors from political pressures

Government to be announced in March, Forces from the Coordination Framework might ally with the Sadrist movement; source

Date: 2022-01-12 18:25:06
Government to be announced in March, Forces from the Coordination Framework might ally with the Sadrist movement; source

Coordination Framework implies turning to opposition or boycotting the next government

Date: 2022-01-26 08:40:41
Coordination Framework implies turning to opposition or boycotting the next government

The Sadrists and the Coordination Framework to hold a third meeting in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-02 16:02:08
The Sadrists and the Coordination Framework to hold a third meeting in Najaf

The Coordination Framework requests postponing the Parliamentary session to the afternoon

Date: 2022-01-09 10:13:33
The Coordination Framework requests postponing the Parliamentary session to the afternoon

The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-08 21:33:53
The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework

Coordination Framework to hold a decisive meeting on the eve of the presidential election session

Date: 2022-02-06 10:22:22
Coordination Framework to hold a decisive meeting on the eve of the presidential election session

Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 

Date: 2021-12-28 13:44:32
Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow 