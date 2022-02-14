Bafel Talabani meets with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, has met with leaders of the Coordination Framework, a consortium of Iraqi Shiite political forces opposing the October 10 election results, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan held a meeting with Nouri al-Maliki, Hadi al-Ameri, and Qais al-Khazali from the Shiite Coordination Framework at the residence of the late President Jalal Talabani downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

"The meeting revolved around the presidency row and the formation of the federal government," the source said.