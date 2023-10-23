Badr warns of eminent protests if abuse of state resources for electoral gains in Saladin persists

Shafaq News/ Saladin's election commission on Monday raised concerns regarding the exploitation of state resources for electoral gains.
The committee, in a statement released earlier today, warned of potential protests amid deep-rooted issues that might undermine the integrity of the electoral process and principles of democracy.
Nadhim Mohammed al-Khazraji, a leading figure from the Badr Organization branch in Saladin, said, "It is an enduring issue that has yet to be effectively addressed. It jeopardizes the fairness of elections because some lists are more connected than others."
Al-Khazraji shed light on the political and electoral exploitation of state resources and service projects by politicians and candidates with alleged corruption records.
He remarked, "It is an unjust weapon they have wielded throughout previous electoral practices."
The Badr Organization official vowed to stage a deterrent sit-in protest in front of the Governorate Council if the electoral abuses and violations committed by certain influential political figures in Saladin over the years are not rectified.
The Saladin election office, however, said that they have established a monitoring committee and complaint reception units to address campaign-related issues. Complaints will be referred to the relevant committee in the National Office of the Independent High Electoral Commission in Baghdad.
Yasser Nasif Al-Obaidi, the Media Director of the Elections Office, clarified, "Handling electoral violation takes place after the final approval of candidates and the official launch of the election campaigns."
The upcoming local election is scheduled for December 18th, with 265 candidates vying for council membership in Saladin.