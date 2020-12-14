Badr's potential candidates to replace the deceased MPs: a lawyer and Under-secretary in the government

Shafaq News/ Parliamentary sources revealed on Monday, the alternate candidates for the deceased MPs of Badr Bloc, Hussein Al-Zuhairi and Hanin Al-Qaddo.

A Parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Fatah Alliance (Badr Bloc) MP Hussein Al-Zuhairi, will be replaced by the lawyer Ayoub Al-Rubaie, who ranked second after Al-Zuhairi in the poll and belongs to the same bloc of Al-Zuhairi; this qualifies him to fill the position according to the electoral law."

However, according to the source, the leadership of Badr Organization has not issued any final decision in this regard.

Another parliamentary source confirmed to Shafaq News agency that Abd al-Rahman al-Luizi, who also belongs to Badr Organization, will replace the late MP of the Bloc in Nineveh, Hanin al-Qaddu, who passed away yesterday in Germany.

The source explained that the electoral law grants al-Luizi the Parliament's membership, as he ranked second in the number of electoral votes for Badr bloc in Nineveh.

From his side, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Abdel-Rahman Al-Luizi expressed his desire to return to the Parliament.

Al-Luizi told Shafaq News agency, "I wish to return to the Parliament because it is my field in which I find myself. However, the decision is for the leadership of Al-Fatah."

Al-Luizi added, "Legally speaking, I am the alternative, being of the same entity (Badr) and willing to leave my current position in the Ministry of Youth and Sports."

MP of Al-Fatah coalition, Hussein Jassim Al-Zuhairi, passed away late last month after a conflict with the COVID-19 that lasted for more than two months, while MP of Al-Fatah Alliance in Nineveh, Hanin Mahmoud Al-Qaddu, succumbed to chronic illness late night yesterday.