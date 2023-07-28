Badr orgdenies supporting "Kurdish PMF" in Saladin and Kirkuk

Shafaq News / Officials from the Badr Organization, affiliated with the leader of the Fatah Alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, have denied supporting the establishment of Kurdish militias in Saladin and Kirkuk provinces. They asserted that such formations are rejected by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) leadership and clarified that their security dealings are limited only to the Peshmerga forces.

Al-Najjar, who holds the position of deputy commander of the 52nd Brigade in the PMF and serves as a Badr official in Tuz Khurmatu, stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "The participation of Kurds in the Popular Mobilization Forces is rejected, and the only security avenue they are allowed to join is the Peshmerga, which receives support and funding from the Iraqi government."

Al-Najjar refuted claims that the Badr Organization supports "the formation of any Kurdish militias in Kirkuk or Tuz Khurmatu, as it would be a violation of the legal and security frameworks governing the Popular Mobilization Forces." He stressed that the existing formations within the PMF in Kirkuk and Salahuddin are sufficient, and there is no need to create additional militias.

Responding to the rumors, Mehdi Taqi Amerli, head of the Badr parliamentary bloc and representative for Saladin, denied the existence of "any plans or efforts to establish Kurdish militias in Tuz Khurmatu or Kirkuk."

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Amerli clarified, "what took place was the opening of an office for Al-Taakhi (Brotherhood) organization in Tuz Khurmatu to engage with the Kurdish component, address their issues, and coordinate solutions with relevant authorities, considering them as brothers and an important component in Tuz Khurmatu."

Al-Amiri reiterated his denial of the Badr Organization's support or involvement in forming any Kurdish militias, dismissing the reports as baseless and far from reality.

It should be noted that Adham Jumaa, who claimed to lead the Kurdish militia in 2018, was arrested by the Federal Anti-Terrorism Agency on October 16, 2018, for calling for civil disobedience in Kirkuk during a press conference on October 14, 2018. This occurred two days before the first anniversary of the federal forces' control over Kirkuk province on October 18, 2017, following the Kurdish referendum.

At that time, Adham Jumaa led a force of 70 soldiers under the banner of the "Kurdish Hashd" (Kurdish Mobilization). He returned in 2020, presenting himself as the leader of the Kurdish Hashd forces in Kirkuk, stating that their purpose was to protect Kurdish areas and villages in the province, with 150 individuals to be trained and deployed within the boundaries of Kurdish regions.

Immediately, the authorities in the Kurdistan Region disavowed recognition of this "militia," asserting in a statement from the Ministry of Interior of the region that they had contacted the PMF leadership, and the latter denied any knowledge of such a formation, promising to follow up on the matter.