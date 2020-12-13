Report

Badr denies any ties to "Kurdish Mobilization Forces"

Date: 2020-12-13T17:39:29+0000
Shafaq News / The northern branch of Badr Organization denied on Sunday any connection to forming a regiment of the Kurdish Mobilization Forces in Kirkuk governorate.

 

Kirkuk branch official, Muhammad Mahdi Al-Bayati, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "some media and news websites have reported that Badr Organization has formed a regiment of Al-Hashd from the Kurdish component. We want to inform everyone that the organization is not concerned and has nothing to do with this regiment."

 

The Ministry of Interior in Kurdistan Region Government issued a statement on forming a Kurdish force from Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi in Kirkuk Governorate.

 

The statement received by Shafaq News agency said that the Ministry contacted the Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Authority after the emergence of media reports on the formation of a Kurdish armed force in Kirkuk governorate affiliated with Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi.

 

The Ministry added that Al-Hashd, in its response, confirmed that such a force "did not and will not be formed" in the disputed areas, especially in Kirkuk governorate.

 

According to several media reports, a military force named "Kurdish Mobilization Forces" was proclaimed yesterday, Saturday, in Kirkuk governorate.

 

