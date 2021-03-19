Badr Bloc collects MPs signatures to dissolve the Parliament one day before the elections

Shafaq News / A parliamentary source reported that Badr bloc had collected representatives' signatures to dissolve the Iraqi Parliament.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Badr Parliamentary Bloc, led by Hadi Al-Ameri, is now collecting signatures from representatives to dissolve the Iraqi parliament on October 9, one day before the parliamentary elections."

He added, "There is concern of dissolving that Parliament. Henceforth, the elections would not be held and the government remains unmonitored."

Early elections are scheduled to take place on October 10, according to the Iraqi Council of Ministers.