Babylon Festival for International Cultures and Arts opens in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The tenth Babylon Festival for International Cultures and Arts and the Book Fair opened on Monday evening, with events scheduled to continue until May 8.

The festival is taking place under the slogan "We are all Babylonians" and has launched an awareness campaign highlighting the importance of preserving the Iraqi environment and rivers.

The opening ceremony was held at the Babylonian theater, with many Iraqi families and youth attending.

The event is set to feature the participation of writers, poets, artists, and intellectuals from various countries, including Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Spain, Germany, Lebanon, Palestine, Turkey, Syria, Iran, and Oman.

Festival organizers have expressed their commitment to ensuring the event's success and establishing it as a prominent cultural gathering in Iraq and on the international stage.

In a press conference, the Babylon International Festival's president, Ali Al-Shalah, said, "The festival is the most prominent Iraqi cultural event since its founding in 2011 by Iraqi intellectuals through the Babylon House Foundation for Cultures, Arts, and Media," explaining that the festival's vision was to combine arts and literature in all fields such as poetry, music, theater, cinema, literary, intellectual and artistic dialogues, in addition to folklore events.