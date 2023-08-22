Baby born during exam in Baghdad, MoE extends congratulations

2023-08-22T06:30:34+00:00

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Education has reported the birth of a baby inside an examination hall at the Al-Rusafa Third Education Directorate in the capital city of Baghdad.

The incident occurred while the mother was in the midst of taking her second-round exams.

Ministry spokesperson Karim Al-Sayed conveyed through a statement on the X platformthat the Ministry of Education is extending its heartfelt congratulations on this auspicious birth.

Al-Sayed commended the dedication of our educational staff, from the directorate down to the examination center, for their humane response, assistance, and facilitation of the birth.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio