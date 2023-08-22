Baby born during exam in Baghdad, MoE extends congratulations

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Education has reported the birth of a baby inside an examination hall at the Al-Rusafa Third Education Directorate in the capital city of Baghdad.

The incident occurred while the mother was in the midst of taking her second-round exams.

Ministry spokesperson Karim Al-Sayed conveyed through a statement on the X platformthat the Ministry of Education is extending its heartfelt congratulations on this auspicious birth.

Al-Sayed commended the dedication of our educational staff, from the directorate down to the examination center, for their humane response, assistance, and facilitation of the birth.