Shafaq News/ The local government in Babel decided to prevent employees from entering official departments unless they are vaccinated, or PCR tested.

Babel’s governor, Hassan Mandeel, issued an administrative order, in which he called on the heads of departments to ensure that all employees are vaccinated, noting that measures will be taken against those who refuse to receive the vaccine.

Last Friday, the governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed Ghani Al-Khafaji, announced that anyone who does not carry a COVID-19 vaccination card will not be allowed to enter government departments, as part of preventive measures to confront the third wave of the virus.