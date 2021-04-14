Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Babel's former governor sentenced to over three years in prison

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-14T08:08:09+0000
Babel's former governor sentenced to over three years in prison

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission announced, on Wednesday, that the Babel Federal Court of Appeal had approved the severe prison sentence issued against the former governor of Babel.

In its discussion of the case, the Authority’s Investigation Department said in a statement, “the convicted governor concluded a contract between the Babel provincial council and the General Company for Automobile and Equipment Industry - Alexandria to equip mechanisms for al-Hilla's Municipality."

"The Hilla Misdemeanor Court to consider integrity issues issued on 11/11/2020 a sentence in absentia with imprisonment for three years on the convicted person, based on the provisions of Article (331) of the Penal Code, while preserving the right of the Municipality of al-Hilla and Babel's provincial council to review civil courts to claim compensation after the decision has gained the final degree.

related

Babel police refutes reports on PMF targeting

Date: 2021-04-10 12:49:56
Babel police refutes reports on PMF targeting

An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-01-31 15:06:04
An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

Date: 2021-03-12 12:27:41
PMF destroys ISIS Madafas north of Babel

Tents of protesters were on fire in Iraq’ Babel Governorate

Date: 2020-10-20 13:49:26
Tents of protesters were on fire in Iraq’ Babel Governorate

Babel's governor "disappears" after an arrest warrant issued against him

Date: 2021-04-12 15:26:55
Babel's governor "disappears" after an arrest warrant issued against him

Babel police command denies reports of an activist's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-02-07 18:00:06
Babel police command denies reports of an activist's assassination attempt

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-03-15 13:43:58
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

More than 70 injuries in demonstrations today in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-27 14:58:06
More than 70 injuries in demonstrations today in Iraq