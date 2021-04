Shafaq News/ Babel's Court of Integrity sentenced today, Wednesday, a local official in the governorate to imprisonment, according to a Judicial source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Deputy Director-General of Babel's Health Directorate, Riad al-Baiji, was sentenced to two years in prison over corruption issues.

Yesterday, Tuesday, a special force apprehended the incumbent head of Babel's local government, Hasan Mandil al-Siryawi.