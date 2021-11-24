Babel issues arrest warrants against public servants in al-Hillah municipality

Shafaq News/ Al-Hillah court of Integrity issued arrest warrants against a group of local officials and public servants in the Municipality of Babel for charges related to financial and administrative corruption.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the arrest warrants were issued against the deputy director of al-Hillah municipality Abbas Asad Khan, the deputy director of the peasants association, a group of department heads, and other employees.

"The warrants were issued for financial and administrative corruption charges," the source said.