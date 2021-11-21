Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Babel: demonstrations denouncing the expulsion of an independent candidate

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-21T07:37:00+0000
Babel: demonstrations denouncing the expulsion of an independent candidate

Shafaq News/ Dozens of people demonstrated today morning in front of the Babel Court of Appeal, protesting the expulsion of the independent candidate, Amir Kamel Al-Maamouri, in favor of another in the state forces alliance, Sadiq Madloul.

Earlier this week, former MP and the candidate of the State Forces Alliance, Sadiq Madloul, has won the appeal he filed at the Judicial body of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and secured a seat that the initial results showed the Independent Candidate Amir al-Maamouri had won.

A source in Babel said that Madloul won after disregarding the ballots cast after the voting deadline in two Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The candidate Amir al-Maamouri lost 250 votes, according to an official document issued by the Supreme Judicial Council, which favored Madloul, who won the seat ultimately.

related

Police seizes a bicycle loaded with drugs in Babel

Date: 2021-06-23 08:10:19
Police seizes a bicycle loaded with drugs in Babel

IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road

Date: 2020-12-27 11:40:22
IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road

Babel's court issues a ruling against a corrupt former official

Date: 2021-08-08 16:08:11
Babel's court issues a ruling against a corrupt former official

Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Date: 2021-03-11 13:59:13
Demonstrators in four governorates demand revealing the killers of Ali Jaseb's father

Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

Date: 2020-07-28 05:32:56
Iraqi civil defense contains fires in Badr organization headquarters

A special force from Baghdad arrests Babel's Governor

Date: 2021-04-13 09:49:45
A special force from Baghdad arrests Babel's Governor

Babel authorities deny their intention to impose a lockdown

Date: 2021-07-07 15:10:17
Babel authorities deny their intention to impose a lockdown

Civil defense teams extinguish a big fire in a market in al-Hilla

Date: 2021-01-04 19:22:21
Civil defense teams extinguish a big fire in a market in al-Hilla