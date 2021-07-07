Babel authorities deny their intention to impose a lockdown

Shafaq News/ The Crisis Cell in Babel indicated today that there is a remarkable increase in the number of COVID-19, confirming that it is unlikely to impose a lockdown in the governorate.

The spokesman for the crisis cell, Hussein al-Askari, told Shafaq News Agency that the third wave of the COVID-19 is spreading widely and quickly, noting, "We in Babel are still in Babel Governorate are in control of the situation, especially in Marjan Hospital, despite the surge in the number of cases."

"Additional wards have been added in the hospital. There is no intention of imposing a lockdown in the governorate", he added.

Al-Askari stressed the need for citizens to adhere to preventive measures and get vaccinated.

Some news reported today that the local government intends to impose a lockdown following the surge in COVID-19 cases.