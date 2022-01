Shafaq News/ Major-General Khaled Turki Jihad al-Shammari assumed the functions of Babel's Police Commander, a statement by the governorate's Police Command said earlier today, Saturday.

The statement said that al-Shammari will take over in lieu of Major-General Engineer Ali Hilal Jasem.

The Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, relieved Jasem from his duties in the aftermath of Jableh Massacre in which 19 were killed.