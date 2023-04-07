Babel Residents Protest Against "Return of Terrorism" to Jurf Al-Sakhar

Shafaq News / Hundreds of residents of Babel governorate staged a protest in the district of Al-Musayyib on Friday, saying it was against the "return of terrorism" to the Jurf Al-Sakhar area, controlled by Hezbollah brigades and other factions of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) Forces.

The demonstration comes days after the head of al-Siyada Alliance, Khamis Al-Khanjar, called for the return of displaced people to the area, and reiterated his commitment to holding Eid prayers there soon.

Protesters held up signs rejecting the "return of terrorism" to the area, saying, "We will not forget the suicide belts and car bombs that used to come from Jurf Al-Sakhar."

Others held up a banner that read, "The people of Babel have not forgotten the blood of their martyrs in the bombing of Al-Sha'ab Street, which was caused by the terrorism of Jurf Al-Sakhar."