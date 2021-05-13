Babel Police Command refutes reports about arbitrary arrests

Shafaq News/ Babel's Police command denied today, Thursday, social media reports about arbitrary arrests campaign and oppressing demonstrators in Abi Gharaq sub-district and al-Hillah downtown.

The Command said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that a group of undisciplined individuals who do not belong to the demonstrators was arrested for blocking roads and burning a police vehicle with Molotov cocktails, causing variable injuries to security officers on board.

The Babel Police Command reiterated its commitment to protecting the peaceful demonstrations and private and public properties, urging bloggers and Social media users to avoid sharing unfounded and misleading content.