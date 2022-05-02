Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Baba Sheikh of the Yazidis calls for a quick solution in Sinjar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-02T16:39:54+0000
Baba Sheikh of the Yazidis calls for a quick solution in Sinjar 

Shafaq News / The Baba Sheikh of the Yazidis, Sheikh Ali Sheikh Elias, called on the Iraqi government to preserve the lives of innocent civilians and adhere to international humanitarian laws.

Sheikh Elias demanded to take military conflicts away from populated cities, especially since most of these areas' residents just returned from displacement.

He called on the Regional government to provide safe havens for the families that got displaced again in the region. 

The Sheikh stressed the need to adopt dialogue and end conflicts to achieve security and stability, and the importance of reaching a solution between Baghdad and Erbil to address the situation in Sinjar district. 

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated. 

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.

related

Demonstrations in Sinjar against sentencing four Yazidis to Capital Penalty

Date: 2021-04-23 14:33:41
Demonstrations in Sinjar against sentencing four Yazidis to Capital Penalty

Ten Yazidi victims' remains found south of Sinjar

Date: 2021-12-02 16:18:35
Ten Yazidi victims' remains found south of Sinjar

Yazidis' delegation hands over the Government a paper on the demands of Yazidis

Date: 2021-12-25 18:42:58
Yazidis' delegation hands over the Government a paper on the demands of Yazidis

Yazidi MP stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement according to the constitution

Date: 2021-03-26 11:32:15
Yazidi MP stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement according to the constitution

National Security Adviser arrives in Sinjar

Date: 2020-11-09 10:15:07
National Security Adviser arrives in Sinjar

Êzîdxan withdrew from a military point in Sinjar after clashes with the army

Date: 2022-04-18 20:53:39
Êzîdxan withdrew from a military point in Sinjar after clashes with the army

Yazidis are ready to Defend Sinjar, PMF commander said

Date: 2021-01-30 14:13:43
Yazidis are ready to Defend Sinjar, PMF commander said

Iraqi army aircraft attack PKK site in Sinjar 

Date: 2022-05-02 13:48:45
Iraqi army aircraft attack PKK site in Sinjar 