Baba Sheikh of the Yazidis calls for a quick solution in Sinjar 

Shafaq News / The Baba Sheikh of the Yazidis, Sheikh Ali Sheikh Elias, called on the Iraqi government to preserve the lives of innocent civilians and adhere to international humanitarian laws.

Sheikh Elias demanded to take military conflicts away from populated cities, especially since most of these areas' residents just returned from displacement.

He called on the Regional government to provide safe havens for the families that got displaced again in the region.

The Sheikh stressed the need to adopt dialogue and end conflicts to achieve security and stability, and the importance of reaching a solution between Baghdad and Erbil to address the situation in Sinjar district.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar, according to which the district will be jointly administrated.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces regained it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi forces invaded the region due to the tension between Erbil and Baghdad against the independence referendum held in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, and the second is the elected government, which is running its business from Duhok governorate.

The PKK reject repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave its territory, which gets subjected to Turkish attacks that impede the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.