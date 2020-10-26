Ba'ath Party announces the death of Izzat al-Douri

Shafaq News/ The leadership of the "dissolved" Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party announced today, Monday, the death of Izzat Ibrahim al-Douri, the right-hand of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, at the age of 78.

A statement published on a site close to the Ba'ath Party mourned the passing of Izzat al-Douri, without mentioning the causes of his death.

According to CNN's informed source, al-Douri's funeral was attended by some of his relatives and he was buried in an "undeclared" cemetery in Saladin this morning.

Al-Douri was born on July 1st, 1942, and held the position of the vice president of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein from his accession to power in 1979 until his fall in 2003.

Moreover, he held the position of Vice President of the Revolutionary Command Council, as well as the Minister of Interior and Minister of Agriculture during the Baath era.

It is worth mentioning that he disappeared after Saddam's regime collapsed, since that time, the US forces listed him as the 6th most wanted official from Saddam's regime.