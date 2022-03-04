Azm could lose the chance to assume the Defense Ministry, a source says

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a source in the Al-Siyada Alliance revealed that taking the position of the president of the Sunni Endowment put at a disadvantage of obtaining the defense ministerial portfolio in the next Iraqi government.

Al-Siyada is a Sunni alliance formed by Azm, led by Khamis al-Khanjar, Takadum, headed by the Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, and other Sunni forces.

The Alliance has 70 parliamentary seats.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's approval of naming a leader of the Azm to head the Sunni Endowment close the door on the possibility of assuming the Ministry of Defense since the two positions are proportional to the number of parliamentary seats."

Next week, new political developments may change the form of alliances and the political map. He added.

Earlier, a source revealed exclusively to Shafaq News Agency a dispute between Al-Halbousi and Al-Khanjar over the position of the Minister of Defense, which prompted them to head to Qatar and then Turkey to reach solutions with the parties supporting the Sunni forces and sponsoring their alliances.

According to the political custom in Iraq, a Sunni candidate is nominated for the post of Minister of Defense, while a Shiite figure would assume the portfolio of the Ministry of Interior.