Azm coalition denies discussing the new Parliament speaker with the Takadum movement

Shafaq News/ The Azm coalition confirmed that there are no talks or agreements with the Takadum coalition to choose the next Iraqi parliament speaker.

The leader of Azm coalition Muhammad al-Abed Rabbo told Shafaq News Agency, "The position of Speaker of Parliament is to be chosen by the Sunni community," explaining, "So far, the two coalitions have not discussed nor agreed on a person to hold the position."

"Talking about nominating a person for the position of Speaker of Parliament is not resolved yet, but will be after the first session of the council of Representatives", he said.

The Sunnis hold the presidency of the Iraqi parliament according to a political custom followed since the overthrow of the former Iraqi regime in 2003, while the Kurds hold the presidency, and the Shiites have the right to choose the prime minister.