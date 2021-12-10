Azm coalition: Parliament Presidium shall not be taken away from us

Shafaq News/ Takadum movement insisted today on renewing the mandate of its president.

The leader in the coalition, Fahd Al-Rashed, told Shafaq News Agency, "The parliament presidency will not be taken away from Takadum movement, as it comes second within the official hierarchy according to the election results announced by the Electoral Commission", noting that the movement's number of seats in Parliament may exceed 50 after some independent representatives join it.

"We have received explicit requests from independent representatives of their desire to join, and most of them come from the western (Sunni) regions," he said, adding, "there are Shiite and Kurdish MPs who do not belong to any party, but decided to join al-Halboosi's coalition. It will be announced officially after the Federal Court approves the results."

Al-Rashed explained that all the political and popular Sunni parties believe that Al-Halboosi is the right man to head the parliament, as he has proven successful during his administration of the previous session, as well as the desire of the political parties (Shiaa and Kurds) to restore confidence in Al-Halboosi.

Regarding the nomination of Sunni candidates from outside the parliament, he indicated, “It is the right of any winning party in the elections to present its candidate for the position stipulated within the political custom of the Sunnis. Therefore, the issue of granting confidence by the representatives and political forces to the candidate closest or most suitable to implement the government program", pointing, “We, as Takadum movement, have no candidate for the presidency of Parliament except Al-Halboosi."

The winning candidate hinted at the possibility of forming a united Sunni front to negotiate with the winning parties and form the government, "Everything is possible, but matters remain subject to the approval of the Federal Court on the election results, so that political negotiations can begin to form the government according to national standards."

Regarding the Azm Alliance’s announcement that five political forces joined it to have 34 seats in total, Al-Rashed stressed that expanding alliances is a healthy choice, and every list or political entity has the right to join other parties.

Yesterday, a new political alliance was revealed, headed by the leader of the Azm coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, and includes five political forces, namely: Azm Alliance, the Mass Party bloc, al-Hasm Movement for Reform, MPs from the National Contract Bloc, and the Arab Alliance in Kirkuk.