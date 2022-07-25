Azm announces full support for CF's Premiership candidate 

Shafaq News / Azm coalition announced on Monday its full support for the new Premiership candidate, Mohammed al-Sudani.

The coalition said in a statement that it supports the Coordination Framework's decision to nominate al-Sudani, adding, "we think that al-Sudani's balanced, patriotic, honest personality would be the perfect choice during the current critical, difficult phase."

Earlier on Monday, the CF announced choosing Mohammed Shaya'a al-Sudani, who is a member of the Dawa party, as a candidate for the position of Iraq's Prime Minister.