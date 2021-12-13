Azm and Coordination Framework to start a new political alliance to form the new government, 

Shafaq News/ A source in the Azm alliance led by Khamis al-Khanjar revealed, on Monday, that understandings had been reached with the Shiite Coordination Framework to engage in a new political alliance to form the next government.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting of Azm with the Coordination Framework today discussed the political situation and the repercussions that accompanied the election results."

"We are waiting for the Federal Court's decision and ratification of the election results." He said.

The Source stressed that the political understanding between the Azm and the Framework leaders will "pave the way for forming a political alliance in the next stage to form the new government."

For his part, the "Azm" coalition leader, Khamis al-Khanjar, posted on Facebook, "We received today the delegation of the Coordination Framework headed by Nuri al-Maliki, and we discussed the repercussions of the early elections and the accompanying political positions."

He added, "We in the Azm Alliance will commit ourselves to a national dialogue with everyone, and we will not be with one party at the expense of another, as Iraq cannot tolerate more disagreements."

The Coordinating Framework includes the State of Law coalition with 33 seats, the Al-Fateh coalition with 17 seats, the State Forces with 4 seats, and other blocs won in the recent elections.