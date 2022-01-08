Azm Coalition nominates two candidates to head the new Iraqi Parliament

Shafaq News/ The "Azm" Coalition and the "Hasm" Movement nominated Mahmoud al-Mashhadani to head the new Iraqi Parliament.

In a statement, the two blocs said that the leaders and deputies of Azm and Hasm confirm what was previously announced that the only candidate for the position of Speaker of Parliament is Dr. Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

"Al-Mashhadani has a national vision that qualifies him to assume this position to achieve the reform and change that our Iraqi people are waiting for at this sensitive stage in Iraq's history." The statement added.

Dr. Mahmoud Dawood al-Mashhadani, 73, is an Iraqi politician associated with Azm Coalition and chaired the Iraqi Parliament from 2006 to 2009.

It seems that views are very divided in Azm on choosing the new Parliament Speaker.

Earlier, a political source told Shafaq News Agency that the "Takadum" Coalition headed by Muhammad al-Halbousi and "Azm" led by Khamis al-Khanjar reached an agreement to ally and voted unanimously to choose al-Khanjar as the head of the alliance.

The two sides had also agreed to nominate Mohmmad al-Halbousi to assume the post of Speaker of Parliament for a second term.

It is worth noting that Azm (14 seats) and Takadum (37 seats) are the two largest blocs of Sunni political forces in the Iraqi Parliament.