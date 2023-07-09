Azerbaijan Eyes Lucrative Trade Opportunity through Iraq-Turkey-Europe Development Corridor

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, on Sunday said that the proposed development route linking Iraq to Turkey and subsequently Europe is a huge opportunity for Azerbaijan to gain access to the Arabian Gulf.

A press release issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry today said that Hussein, alongside Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Communications, Transport, and High Technology and Azerbaijani co-chair of the Iraqi-Azerbaijani Joint Commission, examined the bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the fields of transport and civil aviation, exploring effective ways to enhance and develop them.

"Azerbaijan is of prime importance to Iraq due to its geographical proximity, and the existing religious, cultural, and social ties," stated Hussein, urging Azerbaijani businesspeople and companies to visit Iraq and invest in its sector.

Hussein highlighted the vitality of the development route, which commences at the southernmost point of Iraq, the Port of al-Faw, and extends to Turkey.

He pointed out the vast opportunities this presents, including facilitating Azerbaijan's access to the Arabian Gulf region through Iraq. "Especially considering Iraq has a memorandum of understanding with Iran for railway connectivity via Basra," Hussein added.

Azerbaijani Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev remarked, "We are actively working to identify available opportunities between the two countries and encourage investment."

The statesman said that he would lead an Azerbaijani delegation to Baghdad for meetings of the third round of the Joint Committee in October.