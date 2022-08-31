Ayatollah al-Sistani is not ill, prominent cleric assures
Shafaq News/ Prominent Shiite clergyman Rachid al-Husayni on Wednesday refuted media reports claiming that the health status of Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani has declined recently.
Al-Husayni said in a statement earlier today that Ayatollah al-Sistani is enjoying good health, playing down the media reports stating the opposite.
The cleric close to al-Sistani said that such reports aim to confuse the public opinion, calling for seeking news from the official representatives.
Local media outlets shared reports stating that the 92 years old reclusive Marja' has recently fallen ill and is currently receiving treatment.