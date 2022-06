Shafaq News / Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah al-Sistani, has declared July 10, 2022 as Eid al-Adha.

Al-Sistani's office said Friday is the first day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

For its part, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid Al Adha on July 9, in accordance with the crescent moon sighting of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and last month in the Islamic calendar.