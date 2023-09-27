Ayatollah al-Sistani conveys grief and condolences for hamdaniya wedding tragedy

Shafaq News/ Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shiite religious authority in Iraq, has expressed profound sorrow after the tragedy that unfolded during the Hamdaniya wedding, killing and injuring over 200 persons.

A statement released by Ayatollah Al-Sistani's office conveyed his sentiments, "The Supreme Religious Authority expresses deep sorrow and regret over the horrific fire incident that occurred in the Hamdaniya district, resulting in hundreds of victims and injuries."

"As he extends his condolences to the bereaved families and expresses his solidarity with them, he asks God Almighty to bestow patience on their hearts, extend His mercy to the victims, and grant the injured a speedy recovery."