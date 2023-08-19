Ayatollah al-Sistani condemns unlawful land usurpation in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Ali al-Sistani, on Saturday denounced the unauthorized acquisition of lands in the central district of al-Jadriya, Baghdad.

Labeling such actions as breaches of both religious doctrine and national laws, al-Sistani's rebuke adds significant weight to an issue that has recently gained media traction.

Residents of al-Jadriya, who previously voiced their grievances via various media outlets, claim they face threats from certain entities keen on taking over their properties. They have directly pointed to powerful political groups with affiliations to armed factions as being responsible for these deeds.

Al-Sistani stressed the crucial role of those in power in upholding and protecting the rights of citizens.

He emphasized that it's imperative for officials to act against those who use coercion and terror, especially if they bear official designations.

In response to the public outcry, Hisham al-Rikabi, an advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, announced on Sunday, August 13th, that the premier has ordered an official investigation into these alleged land seizures. Sharing his statement on "X", a platform formerly known as Twitter, al-Rikabi revealed that al-Sudsni has also ordered the Interior Minister to investigate the matter and ensure open lines of communication with the affected residents.