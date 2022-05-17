Report

Ayatollah Al-Sistani did not send Al-Sadr a message to unite the Shiite ranks, source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-17T09:39:40+0000
Shafaq News/ A source close to the leader of the Sadrist Movement denied news about al-Sadr receiving messages from the religious authority in Najaf (Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani) calling him to unite the Shiite ranks.

"Al-Sadr has been attentive to the need and unity of the Iraqi people and has also set a 30-days period for all parties to form a government...what is promoted by some parties that the religious reference sent a message to Al-Sadr is not true," the source said.

"Since all political parties fail to form a government, there will be other measures to resolve this crisis."

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest Bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days but the Framework "failed."

The Sadrist Movement leader then called for independent deputies to form the next Iraqi government within 15 days.

The Shiite Cleric renewed his call to some of the Framework's forces to join the Alliance with the Sadrist bloc.

This situation created differences of opinions among the independent representatives over the initiatives of the Shiite rivals, the Sadrist movement, and the Coordination Framework.

