Ayatollah Al-Sistani condoles Iran after Kerman attack
2024-01-03T20:17:57+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, extended condolences to the Iranian people following the"terrorist" incident in Kerman Province.

In a statement, Al-Sistan's office expressed sorrow for "the incident that resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of innocent people."

On Wednesday, two explosions targeted a ceremony to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, southeastern Iran.

Iranian authorities reported at least 103 people had been killed and 211 others injured.

