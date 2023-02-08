Ayatolla Sistani calls the open-handed people to provide help for the Earthquake's victims

Shafaq News/ Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani called to provide for all the needs of people affected by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

In a statement, Al-Sistani's office said that the Religious Authority expresses "sympathy and solidarity" with the victims' families, "prays to God Almighty for patience," and hopes for recovery for the wounded.

Al-Sistani demanded from the concerned authorities and the open-handed people to bring the necessary needs as soon as possible.