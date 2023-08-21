Ayad Allawi praises Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's Leadership

Shafaq News/ Ayad Allawi, a former prime minister of Iraq, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday to laud Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's "unblemished professional character" and "clearly demonstrated competence" in a myriad of previously-held positions.

"Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's commendable performance in various roles is a testament to his unwavering dedication to our nation," Allawi said, urging all the political factions to rally behind al-Sudani and his government.

"It is imperative for all political powers to support him and his government, refraining from undue restrictions or bids that may hinder the government's program," he said.