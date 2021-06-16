Ayad Allawi lambasts the "Ba'ath uprooting Commission"

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Iraqi National Accord, Ayad Allawi, called for separating political agendas and personal interests from the efforts to uproot the Ba'ath from the Iraqi state.

Allawi tweeted earlier today, Wednesday, "the so-called 'Commission for Accountability and Justice' has issued a new list that missed accountability and did not meet justice."

"Incorrigibility leads to further mistakes. The uprooting file must be a prerogative of the Judiciary away from the political agendas using it for personal or particularly partisan interests."

Yesterday, the Supreme National Commission for Accountability and Justice issued a roster of 226 candidates running for the upcoming parliamentary elections in October later this year.

The Commission barred the candidates whose names are enlisted from participating in the elections, according to an official document obtained by Shafaq News Agency.

The list contained more than 15 candidates from the Nineveh Governorate alone, most notably the President of the Mosul University, Qusay al-Ahmadi, the Deputy chief of Nineveh’s Governorate Council, Dildar al-Zebari, the son of the former Iraqi Minister of Defense, Khaled Sultan Hachem, and the head of the Teachers order in Nineveh, Raad Ramadan Al-Jubouri.