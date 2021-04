Shafaq News/ The Commander of al-Anbar Operations, Major-General Nasser el-Ghannam, issued an order stipulating removing the security checkpoints causing traffic congestion in the governorate.

Al-Ghannam said in a press release today, Wednesday, that he instructed lifting the second security checkpoint at al-Qadisiyah entrance and al-Hawraa cross-road checkpoint after securing the city.

Security forces planted many security checkpoints in al-Anbar after liberating the governorate from ISIS grip.