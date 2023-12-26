Authorities unravel the mystery of the dead hunters in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have identified the bodies of a Kuwaiti and a Saudi who were killed by an old explosive device from the remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group, Iraq's Security Media Cell (SMC) revealed on Tuesday.

SMC said that the two hunters, Anwar Jalidan Al-Dhafiri of Saudi Arabia and Faisal Jaber Al-Mutairi of Kuwait, had entered Iraq on tourist visas on December 17 and November 20, respectively.

The statement said that the two hunters were traveling in a vehicle in the desert between the provinces of Saladin, Anbar, and Nineveh when they hit an old explosive device from ISIS.

The explosion caused the vehicle to burn completely, and the two hunters were killed, SMC said.

The Iraqi security forces said that they had been searching for the two hunters since they were reported missing on December 25. The forces said that they had deployed a large number of troops to the area and had used intelligence and surveillance to track down the hunters.

The Iraqi government expressed its condolences to the families of the two hunters. The government said that it would work with the embassies of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia to return the bodies of the hunters to their families.