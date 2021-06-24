Authorities tighten security measures in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ An official security source in al-Anbar Operations Command revealed issuing new orders to tighten inspection procedures in the western desert areas of the governorate.
He pointed out that the directives included installing thermographic cameras on external roads in the western regions.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The security breaches that the desert areas witnessed recently, prompted the security leaders to issue orders to carry out combing and inspection campaigns in the western desert areas of the governorates."
The source pointed out that the inspections are also accompanied by security checks for the residents of desert areas to ensure that they do not assist the terrorist organization.