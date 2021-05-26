Report

Authorities tighten security measures at the entrances of the Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-26T12:26:54+0000
Shafaq News/ Security authorities reportedly closed the entrances of the Green Zone in Baghdad in the wake of the apprehension of the commander in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Qassem Musleh.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that only those who carry badges are allowed to enter the Green Zone.

 Security authorities are concerned that PMF fighters might storm the Green Zone and breach security.

It is noteworthy that the new measures have caused a huge traffic jam at the entrances of the Green Zone. 

The commander of al-Anbar Operations in the PMF, Qassem Musleh, was reportedly arrested today, Wednesday.

Security sources revealed that a special security force arrested Musleh in the Dora area, south of Baghdad, and took him to a security headquarters.

According to the same sources, Musleh’s arrest was for charges related to public funds issues.

Sources in the PMF said that Musleh was detained per the orders of the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee, Lieutenant-General Ahmed Abu Ragheef, because the former prevented US forces arriving from Syria from entering the Iraqi territory, indicating that they will frame him in a criminal case.

Musleh, a prominent commander of the PMF, had close ties with the late commander of the Iranian Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, and the former Deputy head of the PMF authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

