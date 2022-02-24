Authorities deny reports about air travel disruption in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of transport clarified the situation after reports about an air travel disruption.

Nizar Ibrahim Al-Ziyadi, the director of the General Company for Air Navigation Services in Iraq, denied the occurrence of any problem, noting that all operations are being smoothly carried out in the Baghdad International airport and all other Iraqi airports.

Earlier today, the Iraqi airlines' employees released a list of demands that should be met in order for them to end their strike.

This situation caused discomfort among travelers who found themselves stuck in the transit lounges in several airports throughout the country.