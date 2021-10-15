Authorities arrest an officer sharing social media content abusive to army commanders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-15T13:15:44+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities reportedly apprehended an officer of the Iraqi army operating social media accounts sharing disparaging comments about high-profile commanders in the Ministry of Defense. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the officer, a Lieutenant Colonel, was captured and detained at the Military Intelligence detention center. The officer, according to a source, ran multiple social media accounts on which he shared disrespectful comments and posts about commanders serving the Iraqi army and the Ministry of Defense. A statement issued earlier today, Friday, by the Military Intelligence Directorate said that it "detected comments and posts attributed to a group of affiliates serving in the Ministry and shared on social media that exhibit an offense to the Iraqi army and its command."

related

Iraqi army: all precautions taken to secure the polling centers

Date: 2021-09-09 13:16:41

Two Iraqi army victims in bombing in disputed area

Date: 2020-08-28 11:42:05

A dispute between Iraqi Army and PMF leaders foils an Ambush

Date: 2021-04-29 07:09:11

The Iraqi army attacks ISIS terrorists in Makhmour

Date: 2021-09-14 21:58:15

Iraqi army thwarts a terrorist attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-02 19:59:50

“Ali Wali Allah”, a new Joint Operation against ISIS in Nineveh

Date: 2021-05-03 07:08:36

Iraqi army foils an attack on a Turkish base, and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-15 10:40:46

Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Date: 2019-09-03 11:27:29