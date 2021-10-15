Authorities arrest an officer sharing social media content abusive to army commanders
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities reportedly apprehended an officer of the Iraqi army operating social media accounts sharing disparaging comments about high-profile commanders in the Ministry of Defense.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the officer, a Lieutenant Colonel, was captured and detained at the Military Intelligence detention center.
The officer, according to a source, ran multiple social media accounts on which he shared disrespectful comments and posts about commanders serving the Iraqi army and the Ministry of Defense.
A statement issued earlier today, Friday, by the Military Intelligence Directorate said that it "detected comments and posts attributed to a group of affiliates serving in the Ministry and shared on social media that exhibit an offense to the Iraqi army and its command."