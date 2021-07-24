Authorities apprehend two persons involved in killing the father of the forcibly disappeared lawyer Ali al-Hiliji

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended two persons involved in the assassination of "Jaseb al-Hiliji", the father of the forcibly disappeared human rights lawyer, Ali Jaseb Hattab al-Hiliji.

A source said that the arrestees were placed in detection in the security forces' custody without revealing further details.

In March 2020, a security source reported the assassination of Ali al-Hiliji's father, Jaseb, in the southern governorate of Maysan.

The Activist and lawyer, Ali al-Hiliji, was abducted by a group of masked persons on October 8, 2019. Security cameras showed that al-Hiliji was lured by a woman to a location where the assailants were able to grab Ali and drive him to an unknown destination.