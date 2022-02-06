Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Austrian diplomatic delegation to Masoud Barzani: October election was a success

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-06T10:48:19+0000
Austrian diplomatic delegation to Masoud Barzani: October election was a success

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received an Austrian diplomatic delegation in the Saladin resort, near Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

The delegation included the head of the Middle East, North Africa, and Southern European Union department at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gerold Vollmer, and the Austrian Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan, Oskar Wustinger.

According to a readout issued by the Barzani headquarters, the Kurdish leader discussed with his guests the historic and friendly ties between the Kurdish nation and Austria and ways to develop them.

The meeting touched upon the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the progress of the government formation process.

The visiting delegation highlighted the vitality of Iraq's security and the success of the October 10 election.

The meeting exchanged views on the recent situation in Syria, the threat of terrorism and extremist ideology to the regional and international stability, laying emphasis upon the need for joint efforts to deter and eradicate this phenomenon.

related

Masoud Barzani: partnership is our main concern

Date: 2021-09-11 14:07:03
Masoud Barzani: partnership is our main concern

Masoud Barzani: Governance shall be inclusive to all the components of Iraq

Date: 2021-12-31 12:56:39
Masoud Barzani: Governance shall be inclusive to all the components of Iraq

Kurdish Leader Barzani meets Qaani in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-30 17:28:23
Kurdish Leader Barzani meets Qaani in Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Date: 2021-09-23 15:12:13
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with Iyad Allawi

Sadrist and Sunni delegations to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani

Date: 2022-01-03 10:41:25
Sadrist and Sunni delegations to meet Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani

Kurdish leader Barzani hopes the meeting in Najaf would be fruitful

Date: 2022-01-31 09:28:22
Kurdish leader Barzani hopes the meeting in Najaf would be fruitful

Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Date: 2021-10-17 10:51:48
Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Masoud Barzani hosts a high-level delegation from the Sadrist movement

Date: 2022-01-04 10:48:21
Masoud Barzani hosts a high-level delegation from the Sadrist movement