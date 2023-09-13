Austrian Foreign Minister expresses optimism over resolving Erbil-Baghdad disputes

Shafaq News/ Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg conveyed a hopeful outlook on resolving the longstanding disputes between the Kurdistan regional government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government during an official visit to Erbil on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters while touring the historic Erbil Citadel accompanied by Governor Omed Khoshnaw, Minister Schallenberg described his diplomatic visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan region as fruitful, affirming Austria’s commitment to foster collaboration with both Erbil and Baghdad.

He noted that despite the current complex circumstances, there lies a horizon for solution, emphasizing that both parties possess the capability to amicably settle their issues. "There are Austrian companies in Erbil and Baghdad, an indicator of the trust between us," Schallenberg added, pointing to a grounded relationship fostered through economic engagements.

The Austrian diplomat arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, on Tuesday evening following constructive meetings with his Iraqi counterpart and other high-ranking officials in Baghdad.