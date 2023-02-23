Australia expresses desire to boost relations with Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. Al-Sudani, received, on Thursday, the Australian envoy, Nick Warner.

The PM's Media Office stated that "Warner conveyed greetings of the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and expressed Canberra's desire to boost cooperation with Iraq in various fields.

Al-Sudani praised Australia's role in the war against ISIS, stressing Iraq's aspiration for more partnerships in the economic, cultural, climate challenges, and investment fields.