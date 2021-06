Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) held a military parade in Diyala on Saturday.

In a statement issued earlier today, PMF Commission said, "the parade was held under the auspices and in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM al-Kadhimi."

"This parade is the first of the PMF. Units from the PMF Infantry and the combat directorates participated."