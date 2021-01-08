Attempts to revive the "Islamic Army" faced by popular and governmental rejection

Shafaq News / A local source in Saladin revealed a political and tribal plan to revive the so-called "Islamic Army" to achieve economic gains and disrupt the security situation, stressing that there is a popular rejection of the return of extremist organizations.

"Local government officials and some tribal elders are seeking to revive the Islamic Army organization in some important joints in Saladin, especially in Al-Shirqat district", the source said, indicating that the aim behind it is to "control project funds and financial grants, employ them to establish a political formation, and then gradually strengthen it with a military wing."

The source added that those parties are trying to restore the "Islamic Army" in a way other than what was known of an extremist armed organization to gain popular support, pointing out that "some leaders and elements of the Islamic Army are currently in the areas of Al-Shirqat left coast.

For his part, the Ashur district director (on the left coast of the district), Gerges Hijab, ruled out the Islamic Army or Naqshbandi organizations' ability to return, stressing that the tribal community rejects the return of extremist ideology.

Hijab warned that even if the extremist organizations try to return under any pretext, "they are dead attempts and will not find any ground or environment that will accept them," pointing out that the events of ISIS and its barbaric practices will not be erased from the memory of Al-Shirqat community and the liberated governorates.

It is noteworthy that more than 12 extremist organizations emerged in the hot governorates of Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime, but all of them disappeared and vanished except for Al-Qaeda, which ended its existence in 2013 to be replaced by ISIS.