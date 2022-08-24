Report

Attempts to convince al-Sadr to participate in tomorrow's dialogue-sources

Date: 2022-08-24T11:06:41+0000
Shafaq News / Reliable political sources revealed, on Wednesday, that efforts are being put to convince the Sadrist movement to sit at a national dialogue table.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that many parties, the most prominent of which are Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, are trying to convince the Sadrist movement to participate in the dialogue set to begin tomorrow, Thursday, at the government palace.

The Sadrist movement's boycott of the dialogue might push al-Kadhimi to suspend it, the source indicated, noting that the leader of the movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, strongly rejects taking part in the talks.

